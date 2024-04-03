Channel 4 news presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy clashed with Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer following the deaths of seven aid workers killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

The journalist accused Mr Mencer of spreading “propaganda” and cut him off during the interview, which aired on Channel 4 on Tuesday (2 April)

Saifeddin Issam Ayab Abutaha, 25, of Palestine; Lalzawmi Frankcom, 43, of Australia; Damian Soból, 35, of Poland; Jacob Flickinger, 33, a US-Canadian dual citizen; along with UK citizens John Chapman, 57, James Henderson, 33, and James Kirby, 47, died after an IDF struck their three-car convoy on Monday.