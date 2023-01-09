Exploring privatisation of Channel 4 was ‘total waste of time and money’, Labour says

Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell has criticised the government for the “total waste of time and money” in examining a potential sale of Channel 4.

Michelle Donelan said the government has outlined an “ambitious plan to secure and safeguard the sustainability” of the broadcaster so it can “thrive and survive” in the future.

“What a total waste of time and money, at least £2 million spent on it,” Ms Powell said.

“MPs on all sides of the house knew the Channel 4 privatisation was an act of cultural vandalism.”

