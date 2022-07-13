Shocking CCTV footage shows children playing on train tracks in Oxfordshire

Network Rail has released horrifying footage showing children dancing on train tracks as a train speeds past.

As the train approaches, two boys on the tracks run and push each other.

The children are joined by two adults and they walk across the tracks.

Network Rail said the video was discovered after the driver of a 125mph train reported having to use emergency brakes after seeing children playing on tracks.

"The railway is not a playground and what they are doing is extremely dangerous", Network Rail Community Safety Manager Alison Kramer said.

