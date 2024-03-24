Chinese coast guard fires water cannon at Filipino supply boat in drone footage

New footage shows China’s coastguard firing water cannons at Philippine ships in the South China sea.

Disputes over the waters have been ongoing for years, however, the Philippines branded the move “irresponsible and provocative”, and claimed that “significant damage and injury” were caused.

It’s thought the vessel was a civilian boat carrying supplies to troops.

“If the Philippines continues to act unilaterally, China will continue to take resolute measures to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests,” China’s foreign ministry said.