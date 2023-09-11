China has told the UK to “stop spreading false information” over a parliamentary researcher who was arrested on suspicion of spying for the country.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a press conference on Monday (11 September) that the allegation is “pure fabrication.”

“We urge the UK... to stop its anti-China political manipulation and malicious slander,” she added.

The man, who has not identified himself, has released a statement through his lawyers in which he denies being a “Chinese spy,” adding that he has spent his career trying to “educate others” about the “threats presented by the Chinese Communist Party”.