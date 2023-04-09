China conducts military drills close to Taiwan after US House speaker meeting

China continued what it said were “combat readiness patrols” in the Taiwan Strait on Sunday (9 April).

State TV showed sea and air patrols, which were expected to continue until Monday.

Drills were also conducted during the night.

On Saturday, China started sending warships and dozens of fighter jets towards Taiwan, the Taiwanese government said, in retaliation for a meeting between the US House of Representatives speaker and Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen.

Taiwan split with China after a civil war in 1949.

