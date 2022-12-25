LAPD save family’s Christmas after their toys went up in flames

Police in Los Angeles have stepped in to save Christmas for a family whose presents went up in flames when their car caught fire.

This report includes the bodycam footage which shows the moment officers arrived at the scene of the fire.

Dorris Calles can be seen on the roadside in the video along with her children as smoke billowed from their car containing the toys.

The officers said they were upset by the sight of the family in distress, and decided to bring presents to the children themselves.

