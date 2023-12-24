Rishi Sunak has delivered his Christmas message to the nation for 2023, acknowledging that this year will be difficult for many, but offering thanks to the NHS, police, and "amazing" armed forces who will be working.

“Christmas is a time of peace, joy, compassion, a time of hope and promise of a better world", he says in the speech, stood in front of a lit Christmas tree.

“Today we look ahead, let’s keep that promise of a brighter future burning into the new year."

The prime minister will be spending the festivities at home in Yorkshire.