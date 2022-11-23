Mick Lynch apologises for Christmas disruption in upcoming train strikes

Mick Lynch has insisted that he “doesn’t want to be the Grinch” after the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) announced more train strikes around Christmas and New Year.

Union members will walk out on 13 and 14 December, 16 and 17 December, 3 and 4 January, and 6 and 7 January in a dispute over jobs, pay, and conditions.

When a Channel 4 presenter told the RMT general secretary he would be known as the “Mick Lynch who stole Christmas,” he responded with: “We haven’t put action on during the Christmas period.”

