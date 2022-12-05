Mick Lynch says Tory government is ‘corrupting business’ amid fresh rail strike dates

Mick Lynch has accused the Conservative government of “corrupting business” as the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) announced fresh Christmas strike action on Monday, 5 December.

Union members will walk out from between 6pm hours on Christmas Eve until 05.59am on 27 December.

The action follows strikes planned for 13,14, 16 and 17 December.

“This government is corrupting business... It’s punishing brewers, restauranteurs, [the] entertainment industry, in return for their ideological pursuit of dispute with the railways and trade unions,” the RMT general secretary said.

