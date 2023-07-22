Moment cinema-goer attacked after ‘politely’ asking man to move from seat he bought

A 63-year-old man was attacked in a Florida cinema after he asked a young couple to move from the seats he reserved.

CCTV video released on Thursday by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office shows the male suspect attacking the victim at an AMC Theater, shortly before 10pm on 10 July.

The suspect is seen leaving his chair and pummeling the victim during a showing of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning in Pompano Beach.

Police say the 63-year-old man had pre-purchased VIP tickets to see the film for himself and his wife, but upon arriving, they found the young couple in their seats.

The victim told police he asked them to move, which then resulted in the suspect allegedly becoming aggressive.