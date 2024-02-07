The Metropolitan Police have released new CCTV footage showing the Clapham chemical attack suspect, Abdul Shokoor Ezedi, walking on Westminster Bridge.

Footage shows Ezedi, 35, walking through a crowd on Westminster Bridge at 10:33pm on Wednesday, 31 January, just three hours after the attack on a mother and her two children took place.

Detectives have said they have a clearer understanding of Ezedi’s motive, adding that they suspect he was previously in a relationship with the victim.

The victim, a 31-year-old mother, remains in critical but stable condition, and police have been unable to speak to her.

Currently, the last known whereabouts of Ezedi was near Vauxhall Bridge Road at 11:03pm on 31 January.