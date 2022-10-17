TalkTV host kicks climate activist out of studio live on air

TalkTV host James Whale kicked a climate activist out of his studio during a live interview.

Just Stop Oil’s Tim Spears was repeatedly told to leave the studio after a debate on his group’s recent protests got heated.

Two members of the climate action group recently threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s famous “Sunflowers” painting at London’s National Gallery.

“You’re a waster mate ... you sit on the road, you do nothing, you’re negative. Get out of my studio now,” Mr Whale told Mr Spears during the broadcast.

