Huge piles of litter on Himalayan slopes seemingly left by mountaineers

The Himalayas have been littered with a sea of rubbish seemingly left by past mountaineers.

Footage filmed by Tenzi Sherpa shows discarded tents among other debris on the rocks.

He described the scene as the "dirtiest camp he's ever seen."

Moutaineers must pay a "garbage deposit" of thousands of dollars before climbing summits of more than 8,000m - the money is refunded if rubbish is returned when they come back down the mountain.

Conservationist Luc Boisnard, who is on a cleanup of the mountains, told The Times that rubbish has been thrown into glaciers where it will "re-emerge in 200 years’ time."

Sign up for our newsletters.