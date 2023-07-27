Loose Women star Coleen Nolan questioned the support Sinead O’Connor received from friends when she was alive, as the programme paid tribute to the singer.

Nolan told the panel she didn’t realise what a “tragic life” O’Connor had until the news of her sad death was announced yesterday (26 July).

Nolan then said what “saddens her” is that people rush to pay tribute to a person when they die, but added “where were all this people when they saw the trauma she was going through?”