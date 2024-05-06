Trump responds to Columbia University canceling commencement: ‘That shouldn’t happen’

Outside the New York court where Donald Trump is on trial for a hush money case, the former president addressed Columbia University’s announcement that commencement has been canceled due to ongoing student protests.

Trump spoke to the press while holding printed articles on the matter.

“That shouldn’t happen,” he said. He went on to mention that some of President Biden’s donors have also contributed to supporting the pro-Palestine student protesters.

The Columbia student protests began 17 April when an encampment was established on campus in an attempt to urge the school to divest from Israel.