Amoj Rajan ‘almost forgot’ Liz Truss was prime minister

Amol Rajan has admitted he "almost forgot" Liz Truss was prime minister in 2022.

The host of BBC Radio 4 Today was speaking to Mel Stride about immigration as the Conservatives prepared to launch their general election manifesto on Tuesday, 11 June.

As he remarked that previous prime ministers would reduce immigration numbers and didn't, Mr Rajan got onto the subject of the PM who presided over the mini-Budget.

"Liz Truss, I almost forgot about her, she said that immigration would come down. Did it happen? Well, we didn't have very long to make it happen," Mr Rajan said.