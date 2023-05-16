Nigel Farage says he could be tempted back into politics due to cost of living crisis

Nigel Farage says he could be “tempted” back into politics if the government continues to “badly handle” the cost of living crisis.

“Well it may, it may,” Mr Farage said when asked if he could make a political return as a result of declining living standards.

“I think declining living standards, allied to a cost of living crisis, is a very real thing.”

Mr Farage then added that he’ll have to have a “long, hard think” about making a return, but that it isn’t on his “bucket list”.

