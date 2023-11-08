Energy bills will be cheaper ‘within next ten years’, says Tory MP Andrea Leadsom

Andrea Leadsom has claimed energy bills will go down in price “within the next 10 years” under a Conservative government.

The Tory MP claimed the UK is “looking at electricity reform” when asked about the issue of Britons being unable to afford rising costs during an appearance on BBC’s Politics Live.

“All I’m asking, is when will it come down?” Jo Coburn asked, repeating her original question.

“Within the next 10 years,” Ms Leadsom replied.

Speaking on his ITV show on Tuesday night (7 November), Martin Lewis delivered a warning to consumers, saying “it isn’t looking” good for energy price rises in the future.