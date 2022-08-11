The House of Commons leader said there are “bigger fish to fry” than MPs having their energy bills paid for through expenses.

Mark Spencer was asked on Good Morning Britain if it is right that MPs “won’t be affected by the high rise of bills” as they can expense them with “no upper limit.”

“I think that there are much bigger challenges to be focused on here for the country and for the whole world to solve the challenges that we face than to go down that rabbit hole of MPs expenses,” Spencer responded.

