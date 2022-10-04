Bereaved families and those who suffered in the Covid-19 pandemic will be at the “heart” of the public inquiry, its chairwoman has said.

Baroness Heather Hallett opened the independent inquiry in London on Tuesday, 4 October, in what she said would be a “thorough” and “fair” hearing.

The inquiry will investigate the UK’s preparedness for a pandemic, the Government’s response, and its impact on patients, NHS and social care staff and the public.

“Those who have suffered will be at the heart of the inquiry and I intend to keep that promise,” Lady Hallett said.

