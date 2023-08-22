Mudflow rushes down hillside as Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in California

Footage a mudflow rushing down a hillside after Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in California.

San Bernadino County Public Works posted the video on Facebook showing operational crews appearing to pump dark brown mud from the road in Oak Glen.

“Crews will be working throughout the County and throughout the night after the storm ends to clean and clear roads of severe mud and debris flows,” the post said.

The Oak Glen community is still recovering after the devastating wildfires of 2020.

A local emergency declaration was issued by San Bernardino County in response to the storm.