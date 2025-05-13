Phone thief caught in under 60 seconds by undercover police

Police caught a mobile phone thief in under a minute after he snatched a device in central London.

The Metropolitan Police released footage of the pursuit, which occurred near London Bridge, on social media on Tuesday (13 May).

It shows the thief snatching the phone near Hays Galleria as an unmarked police vehicle drives on the road.

An officer inside the car spots the theft, turning the vehicle around swiftly and jumping out to arrest the man.

The owner got their phone back, police said.