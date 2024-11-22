Independent TV
London mobile phone thieves strike twice in seconds before police helicopter chase thwarts robbery
A pair of thieves stole mobile phones from two pedestrians in London within seconds.
Footage from the Metropolitan Police shows the criminals speeding past their targets on e-bikes and taking the devices from the victims, who tried to chase the pair down.
Aerial footage released by the Met showed a man dressed in black weaving through traffic to evade capture.
Police used a helicopter to chase down the thieves, who were arrested less than two hours after the thefts.
They face a combined sentence of over 5 years.
