The 24-year-old England and Crystal Palace centre back, Marc Guehi, took to the field against Ipswich on Tuesday night with ‘Jesus loves you’ written on his rainbow-coloured armband.

It comes just three days after the defender’s armband bore the message ‘I love Jesus’ during their match against Newcastle, prompting the FA to contact Guehi and Palace.

After the match Palace manager Oliver Glasner showed staunch support for his team’s captain Guehi when questioned by the press.

“He’s no child who is fifteen. He’s an adult person, like every one of us, and he has his opinion. And we accept and respect every opinion,” Glasner said.