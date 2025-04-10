President Donald Trump has revealed that UFC CEO Dana White petitioned for the release of ballerina Ksenia Karelina who was facing treason charges in Moscow.

Russian-American Ms. Karelina was arrested in January 2024 over a $51 donation she had made to a charity that allegedly supported Ukraine on the day the country was invaded by Russia.

Ms Karelina, who was facing 12 years in prison, is the fiance of professional boxer Chris Van Heerden.

She was exchanged on Thursday for a Russian-German man who was being held in the US over smuggling charges.

During a cabinet meeting, the President revealed the Ultimate Fighting Championship chief had been instrumental in bringing the case to his attention.