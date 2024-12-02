Dangerous driver crashes as police chase him for not wearing seatbelt

A dangerous and disqualified driver crashed his car as officers pursued him for not wearing a seatbelt.

PC Haddon Smith was on patrol in the Balderton area of Nottingham, when his attention was drawn to a Land Rover Discovery driven by 33-year-old Bobby Parr.

Parr was seen overtaking and undertaking other vehicles, hitting speeds of up to around 70mph in 30ph limit zones, contravening red traffic lights and mounting the pavement to get past slow-moving traffic.

Minutes later, Parr lost control on a bend, in Lowfield Lane, and veered into a ditch.

Parr, of Chatsworth Road, Newark, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance on 15 May.

He was jailed for 13 months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on 26 November.