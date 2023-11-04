Thousands rally in DC in support of Palestinians and ceasefire in Gaza

Thousands of protesters joined a pro-Palestine rally in Washington DC on 4 November to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Benjamin Alvarez captured an overhead view of the growing rally from a nearby clocktower. Demonstrators waved flags, chanted, and listened to speeches from community members.

The rally comes after Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, rejected calls for a temporary ceasefire unless all hostages are released by Hamas.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 9,257 people in Gaza have been killed, with more than 23,516 wounded, since Israel began its counterattacks following the 7 October surprise attack by Hamas.