A drink-driver was caught showing off his car keys on a night out in in Holmfirth and Huddersfield before getting behind the wheel later that evening, killing his passenger.

Daniel Crawshaw, 28, boasted to witnesses before driving home with Keegan Egdell, 20, and Thomas Boothroyd, now 28.

During the journey he crashed into a stone wall, killing Ms Edgell instantly and leaving Mr Boothroyd seriously injured.

On Monday, 19 December, he was jailed for eight and a half years after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

