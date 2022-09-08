Canada mass stabbing suspect dies after arrest in Saskatchewan

A suspect has died after he was arrested in connection to a mass stabbing in Saskatchewan, Canada, a local official confirmed.

Police said Myles Sanderson went into “medical distress” after being arrested by officers who stopped his vehicle on an interstate, and he later died in hospital.

Myles Sanderson and his brother Damien Sanderson, who was found dead, were both wanted in connection to the fatal incident.

Ten people were killed and 18 were injured in the stabbings which took place in various locations across Saskatchewan on 4 September.

