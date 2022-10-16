Turkey mine explosion: Death toll rises to over 40

At least 41 people died after an explosion at a coal mine in northern Turkey, officials have said.

There were 110 miners working several hundred metres underground at the state-owned Turkish Hard Coal Enterprise’s (TTK) mine in the town of Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin, when the blast occurred on Friday, 14 October.

Fifty-eight people managed to get out of the mine on their own or were rescued unharmed, while 11 people were injured and hospitalised.

