Deer saved by firefighters battling wildfires in Spain

Watch the moment a deer was saved by firefighters battling wildfires in Spain.

Firefighters fed the distressed Roe water out a water bottle, after rescuing it from a wildfire in the Castile and León region of northwestern Spain.

Temperatures in the region have reached more than 40 C as a dangerous heatwave hit Europe causing record highs and widespread destruction.

Emergency services have begun to withdraw from a fire in Zamora, which claimed the lives of two people.

