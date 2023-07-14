Babies compete in annual ‘diaper derby’ at racecourse in Washington

Babies compete for glory in the third annual Diaper Derby, which took place in Auburn, Washington.

The interesting event, hosted at the Emerald Downs Racecourse, is known as the Diaper Derby. 15 babies compete against each other in a meandering crawl to the finish line.

Parents can sit at the finish line and encourage their children to come to them, but they can’t assist them in any way.

The footage shows varying levels of success and interest from the babies, some of who don’t leave the starting line. Caylee Gillon was crowned as this year’s champion.

According to the rules, racers must be four to 15 months old and must be crawling instead of walking.