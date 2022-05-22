Doctor warns of rising monkeypox transmission with ‘more cases every day’

Monkeypox is spreading through community transmission in the UK with more cases being detected daily, a senior doctor has warned.

Dr Susan Hopkins, a chief medical adviser for UKHSA, said updated figures for the weekend will be released on Monday as she warned of more cases “on a daily basis”.

Dr Hopkins confirms that GP and sexual health clinics have been trained to recognise the virus and report it.

The disease, which was first found in monkeys, can be transmitted from person to person through close physical contact – including sexual intercourse – and is caused by the monkeypox virus.