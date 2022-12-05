Police have released CCTV footage of the owner of a dog who mauled an 11-year-old girl on her way to school in a renewed bid to track him down.

CCTV filmed on September 28 captures the child walking in London’s Tower Hamlets on her way to school a passed a man walking two dogs passes her.

One of the animals lunged at her and bit her repeatedly on the hand and arm.

A passing taxi driver intervened to free the victim from the dog’s grip before she was taken hospital with broken bones.

The dog owner left the scene in Stepney Green before police arrived.

