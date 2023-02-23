Watch: Ukrainian refugees in UK reunite with dog they had to leave behind

Ukrainian refugees in the UK have been reunited with their pets that they had to leave behind when they fled the Russian invasion.

Viktoriia Lahodynska adopted her dog Betty after her previous owners had to leave her behind when they came to stay with a sponsor.

After a spell in quarantine, Betty stayed at a Blue Cross rehoming centre before enjoying a long-awaited cuddle with her family.

“I am really very happy to have an organisation like this who can take care of pets, the most important things in the world,” Lahodynska said.

