What it’s like inside a domestic abuse refuge

Inside a domestic abuse refuge, safety and recovery are at the forefront.

Emma Armstrong, Chief Executive of I Choose Freedom, which runs 12 refuges in Surrey, shares that they provide “safe accommodation and a path to freedom” for those escaping abuse.

Each refuge has 24/7 staff dedicated to emotional and practical support, from helping residents with the family courts and healthcare to benefits and re-entering employment.

Fundraising provides each new arrival with a welcome pack, including essentials like toiletries, bedding, and toys for children.