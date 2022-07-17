Dominic Raab says Penny Mordaunt’s self funding tax cuts aren’t ‘credible’

Dominic Raab has suggested that self-funding tax cuts are not “credible”.

The deputy prime minister spoke about the pledge from Tory candidate Penny Mordaunt, who wants to halve VAT on fuel - costing £13 billion - before drivers “buy more fuel” to generate the money back.

“I’d like to see a serious analysis of self-funding tax cuts,” Mr Raab said, going on to praise Rishi Sunak’s previous efforts as chancellor.

“I don’t think those alternative suggestions are particularly credible.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.