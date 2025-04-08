Rescuers search nightclub rubble after deadly roof collapse in Dominican Republic

Heartbreaking footage captures rescue teams searching for survivors in the rubble of a Dominican Republic nightclub after a deadly roof collapse.

At least 18 people have died and more than 120 were injured after a roof caved in at Jet Set Club in Santo Domingo early Tuesday morning (8 April). Authorities don’t immediately know the cause.

Nelsy Cruz, the governor of Montecristi, is reportedly among the dead.

In a video posted to Instagram by the Dominican Republic National Police, authorities can be seen trying to make their way through crowds of onlookers as they investigate the tragic incident.