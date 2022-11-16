Independent TV
‘You lost again Donald’: Banner flies over Mar-a-Lago as Trump announces 2024 run
As Donald Trump was preparing to announce his third presidential bid, a plane flew over his Florida home reminding him of his crushed dreams of a "red wave."
"YOU LOST AGAIN DONALD! #DESANTIS2024," the banner read as it soared over Mar-a-Lago, in an apparent nod to the midterms defeat of Trump loyalists.
Later that day, as anticipated, Trump officially announced his 2024 presidential election run.
Florida governor Ron DeSantis is widely expected to be the former president's rival for the GOP candidacy.
