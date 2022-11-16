Jump to content

Thank you for registering

'You lost again Donald': Banner flies over Mar-a-Lago as Trump announces 2024 run

01:00

Mary-Kate Findon | 1668594207

'You lost again Donald': Banner flies over Mar-a-Lago as Trump announces 2024 run

As Donald Trump was preparing to announce his third presidential bid, a plane flew over his Florida home reminding him of his crushed dreams of a "red wave."

"YOU LOST AGAIN DONALD! #DESANTIS2024," the banner read as it soared over Mar-a-Lago, in an apparent nod to the midterms defeat of Trump loyalists.

Later that day, as anticipated, Trump officially announced his 2024 presidential election run.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis is widely expected to be the former president's rival for the GOP candidacy.

01:00

Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden attend emergency G20 meeting after missile strikes Poland

01:00

Missile strike in Poland that killed two is 'unlikely' to have come from Russia, says Biden

00:47

Moment Nasa successfully launches Artemis I mission into space after months of delays

01:07

The most confusing moments from Trump's 2024 announcement

01:07

The most confusing moments from Trump's 2024 announcement

02:04

Levison Wood's five hopes for the future following Cop27

04:49

Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions

01:00

Cop27: Summit takes on theme of biodiversity as experts call for strong climate action

01:31

Istanbul explosion: At least six killed and 53 injured in city centre blast

01:07

Remembrance Sunday 2022: Key moments from King Charles' first service as monarch

00:20

CCTV footage shows moment blast struck central street of Istanbul

00:48

King Charles appears emotional during Remembrance Sunday's two-minute silence

01:07

The most confusing moments from Trump's 2024 announcement

00:59

Watch moment Trump launches 2024 presidential campaign

01:00

Losing 2016 election to Donald Trump 'still hurts', says Michelle Obama

05:45

Kari Lake loses Arizona governor race to Democrat Katie Hobbs

00:26

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping shake hands ahead of G20 meeting

01:00

Nancy Pelosi says Republicans' reaction to attack on her husband was 'disgraceful'

00:52

Rockefeller Christmas tree arrives in New York

00:46

Biden 'incredibly pleased' with voter turnout as Democrats retain control of Senate

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines

11:51

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

13:45

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'? | Behind The Headlines

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

17:28

The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin's war

10:41

Ukraine's broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world's food supply | On The Ground

11:23

Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground

08:25

Supreme Court's decision on abortion rights reveals America's division | On The Ground

13:26

Documentary: The true horror of Russia's war in Ukraine | On The Ground

09:29

Lebanon's 'orchestrated' financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground

05:47

The civilians defending Ukraine | On The Ground

07:02

The desperate road out of Ukraine | On The Ground

01:46

Five potential clubs Cristiano Ronaldo could join after Manchester United

01:31

Cristiano Ronaldo blasts Man United's owners: 'They don't care about the club'

00:58

England squad travel to World Cup in Qatar on plane called 'Rain Bow'

00:38

Prince William presents each England player their World Cup shirt

01:06

Fifa president calls for one-month ceasefire in Ukraine during World Cup

00:33

Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup

00:49

Cristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence

01:17

'Zero' progress at Manchester United since Alex Ferguson left, Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan

01:00

Cop27: Summit takes on theme of biodiversity as experts call for strong climate action

02:04

Levison Wood's five hopes for the future following Cop27

04:49

Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions

01:03

UN secretary-general tells Cop27: 'We are on a highway to climate hell'

01:24

Cop27: Rishi Sunak and James Cleverly arrive in Egypt

00:31

Cop27: World's largest plastic waste pyramid unveiled ahead of climate summit

01:24

People in power 'do not prioritise' climate crisis, says Greta Thunberg

01:57

Concerns over shrinking salt lake in Romania after drought

03:51

What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated

05:08

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

05:27

What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated

06:49

What are monarchies? | Decomplicated

04:57

What are cryptocurrencies? | Decomplicated

06:04

What are NFTs? | Decomplicated

01:08

Man United: Erik ten Hag praises 'resilient' Marcus Rashford after forward scores 100th goal for club

01:03

Erik ten Hag says he can't speed up Manchester United's progress

00:47

Man United's Erik ten Hag vows to 'correct' players doing skills for the sake of it

01:46

Man United's Erik ten Hag will 'deal with' Ronaldo after player 'stormed off' pitch

00:50

Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte

01:02

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal

01:02

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up

01:13

Man City v Man United : 'We were not brave enough' says Erik ten Hag after loss

02:21

Magic Mike 3: Channing Tatum gives Salma Hayek a lap dance in final film

01:50

Peter Crouch and Paul Potts to release Christmas album in aid of LGBT+ charity

00:25

New Banksy artwork appears on side of destroyed building close to Kyiv

01:03

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney honoured for promoting Welsh culture

02:05

Will Ferrell stars as ghost haunting Ryan Reynolds in new Apple TV+ Christmas film Spirited

00:38

First look: Boy George, Babatunde and Chris take on 'Angel of Agony' in I'm a Celeb

00:35

'A living legend': Len Goodman announces retirement from Dancing with the Stars

00:51

Israeli singer Noa Kirel wears outfit with Kanye West's face on at MTV EMAs

10:48

The White Lotus & Blockbuster | Binge or Bin

03:26

The White Lotus has 'done it again' with 'fresh' second season

03:00

Blockbuster has 'promise' but feels 'padded out'

12:34

The Watcher & Somewhere Boy | Binge or Bin

04:03

The Watcher is 'soulless' and 'doesn't care about satisfying viewers'

03:50

Lewis Gribbon gives 'star-making' performance in Somewhere Boy

11:14

Industry and This England | Binge or Bin

03:04

This England feels 'way too soon'

06:55

Music Box Session #66: Quarry

09:24

Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

10:44

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

09:29

Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

10:33

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

09:43

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

44:20

Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze

01:10

Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley says porn can be as creative as literature and film

01:21

Porn director and actor Vex Ashley explains the reality of sex work

28:36

Celebrity psychic Chris Riley shares what a reading could do for your relationship

01:25

Millennial Love's Olivia Petter has psychic reading on her love life

46:06

Soma Sara on how sex education perpetuates rape culture and harmful myths about sex

01:31

How misogynistic uniform policies internalise victim blaming in school

01:59

Soma Sara on how to educate people on rape culture

01:15

Martin Lewis explains how Britons can get £200 for free before Christmas

00:45

Flock of turkeys spotted intimidating passersby ahead of Thanksgiving

00:25

Martin Lewis shares Christmas shopping tips and savings hacks for festive season

00:58

Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees 'as early as this week'

03:44

Best Christmas advertisements of 2022

01:05

Design for £6.8bn turtle-shaped floating city unveiled

00:41

Thousands of starlings take to sky creating stunning spectacle in Somerset

02:05

TikToker sparks outrage after eating Terry's chocolate orange wrong

01:24

Tips on how to get the most from Amazon's Prime Day | IndyBest

06:15

Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

04:29

Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews

04:15

How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews

04:16

How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews

05:17

How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews

01:40

Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide

04:51

Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

02:08

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:10

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:00:15

How AlUla's sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

04:29:59

Watch in full: World leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022

04:39:48

Watch in full: World leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh for day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

01:17

Saudi government doesn't 'pay lip service' on climate action, says princess

00:36

SGI 'seems like a nest of harmony', journalist says

01:09

Saudi Green Initiative aims to 'not just preserve, but create', energy minister says

00:48

SGI ambitions are 'extremely high', says Saudi climate envoy

01:23

SGI can be a 'catalyst' for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:13

Expert explains how 'blended finance' can help the Middle East achieve net zero at

