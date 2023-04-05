Trump supporters welcome ex-president back to Palm Beach after historic arraignment

Supporters of Donald Trump welcomed the former president back to Palm Beach after his historic arraignment on Tuesday 4 April.

The former president was arrested and arraigned at a Lower Manhattan courthouse on criminal charges relating to a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

He pleaded “not guilty” to 34 counts against him.

Following his court appearance, Mr Trump returned to Florida and footage shows a number of supporters at the side of the road cheering and waving flags as his car passes by.

