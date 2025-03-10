Donald Trump addresses rift between Elon Musk and cabinet

Donald Trump has addressed rumours of a rift between Elon Musk and his cabinet.

The US president described Musk as a “very special person” as he was asked about rumours of a rift, by reporters on board Air Force One on Sunday (9 March).

Trump said: “I don’t think there are tensions. Look, Elon’s a very special person. And these cabinet people are special people. You know, these are very successful people, but they wouldn’t have got, you know, they’ve attained the highest heights of government and they, I think they have a fantastic relationship to Elon.”