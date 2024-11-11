Independent TV
Donald Trump watches granddaughter Kai play golf as Elon Musk joins outing
Kai Trump was accompanied by her grandfather, Donald Trump, and Elon Musk as she played golf at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday (10 November) following the Republican’s 2024 election win.
The 17-year-old uploaded a carousel of Instagram photos of the outing, captioning the post: “Sundays with Grandpa.”
President-elect Trump wore a white “Make America Great Again” cap as he posed for photos with the teenager and watched on as she golfed.
Another photo showed Kai posing with the billionaire X owner and his son his son X Æ A-12, 4.
Kai’s younger sister Chloe, 10, was also pictured on the outing.
