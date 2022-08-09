Supporters of Donald Trump rallied outside his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, to protest the FBI’s raid of the property earlier in the day on Monday, 8 August.

“It’s another unjust made up thing like the impeachment hoaxes,” one supporter said.

“My beautiful home... is currently under siege, raided, and occupied,” Mr Trump said in a statement.

Some protesters told reporters that the raid appeared political as the FBI is yet to investigate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, for overseas criminal activities that Trump supporters allege he engaged in.

