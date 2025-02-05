Netanyahu declares Trump's idea for US to take over Gaza could ‘change history’

Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Donald Trump’s idea for the United States to take over Gaza, describing the plans as “something that could change history.”

Addressing a joint press conference on Tuesday (4 February), the US president sparked alarm after he said the US would “own” the territory and “be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site.”

He did not explain how the US would take over the land.

In response, Netanyahu appeared to be on board with the plans, saying: “He has a different idea. And I think it is worth paying attention to this. We're talking about it. He's exploring it with his people, with his staff.”