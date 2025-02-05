Trump claims US will 'take over' and 'own' Gaza strip

Donald Trump has suggested the US could “take over” and redevelop the Gaza Strip, with Palestinians relocated to “numerous sites” in developments funded by various neighbouring countries.

Speaking at an historic joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump claimed he saw the United States taking “a long-term ownership position” over Gaza that would bring “great stability to the Middle East”.

“We're going to give people a chance to live in a beautiful community that's safe and secure, and I think you're going to see tremendous, a tremendous outflowing of support,” Trump told reporters.