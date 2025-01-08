Hakeem Jeffries lambasts Donald Trump’s Greenland takeover plans

Hakeem Jeffries has lambasted Donald Trump for his threats to seize Greenland.

The president-elect will be back on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, 8 January, to meet with Senate Republicans about legislative priorities.

It comes after his speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, Trump doubled down on his wish to make Canada a state, occupy Greenland, and seize the Panama Canal, not ruling out the use of the military in the latter two instances.

"We are not sent to Washington to invade Greenland, rename the Gulf of Mexico or seize the Panama Canal by force. We were sent to Washington to lower the high cost of living in the United States of America," the House Minority Leader told a press conference.