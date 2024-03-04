Trump rants about upcoming immunity battle following SCOTUS decision

Donald Trump ranted about presidential immunity at his Mar-a-Lago estate following the US Supreme Court's decision to reverse a Colorado ruling disqualifying him from running for president.

Voters in at least 16 states, including Colorado, had teamed up with organisations to try and remove Mr Trump from their ballots under the 14th Amendment “insurrection clause”.

After SCOTUS ruled in his favour on Monday 4 March, a jubilant Mr Trump said: "If a president doesn’t have full immunity, you really don’t have a president”.

On Truth Social, Mr Trump called the decision a “BIG WIN FOR AMERICA!!!”