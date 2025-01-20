Donald Trump compared to Rosa Parks by congressman on MLK day

A congressman appeared to compare Donald Trump to Rosa Parks as he praised the 47th US president at a luncheon following his inauguration on Monday, 20 January.

House majority leader Steve Scalise told the audience in Statuary Hall at the Capitol in Washington, DC: "One of the things President Trump said that that I thought was the most touching [was] 'In America, the impossible is what we do best,' and I think that epitomizes the spirit when you think about this room.

"You look at somebody like Rosa Parks... she did something that many would have said couldn't be done.

"And so the impossible is what we do in America."