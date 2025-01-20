Hillary Clinton laughed at Donald Trump's inauguration speech as he announced the Gulf of Mexico was to be renamed the "Gulf of America" under his administration.

The former secretary of state sat next to her husband, Bill Clinton, as the pair witnessed the 47th US president being sworn in at the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

Earlier this month the Republican declared that the “Gulf of America” had a “beautiful ring” to it.

He is expected to sign an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico in one of his first moves as he retakes the White House.